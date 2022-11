Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 16 November 2022 15:39 Hits: 4

A recent study in the journal Current Biology found that people danced 12% more when very low frequency bass was played.

(Image credit: Flashpop/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/11/16/1136174909/music-dance-bass-study-edm