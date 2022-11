Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 15 November 2022

Today we’re very pleased to bring you the premiere of ‘Peninsula‘, the new single by Tom West (Chicago via SA) & Lucinda R. (QLD). The pair have combined to pen a collaborative album of contemporary indie folk with a cinematic twist. Inspired by a road trip to SA’s Fleurieu Peninsula the duo rapidly wrote ten …

