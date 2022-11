Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 15 November 2022 14:17 Hits: 2

The interactive video game "Pentiment" is set in the late Middle Ages, taking players back in time. It was inspired by historical events.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/video-game-pentiment-a-medieval-thriller-set-in-bavaria/a-63764147?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf