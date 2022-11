Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 15 November 2022 10:00 Hits: 4

On the startlingly direct Spirituals, and in headline-grabbing rebukes of music's trickle-down economy, Santi White is what she's always been: a forward-thinking alternative to pop's here and now.

(Image credit: Frank Ockenfels/Courtesy of the artist)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/11/15/1136082576/santigold-spirituals-review-career-longevity-industry-future