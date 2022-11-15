Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 15 November 2022 06:13 Hits: 4

Last month, Melbourne songwriter Ernest Aines released ‘Rigged Games‘, the third single from his forthcoming new album Spiral Bound which is set for release early in 2023. There’s a haunting and emotive folk sweep that lifts the song from a straight folk composition into a heady and ethereal paean to a whirlwind relationship that disintegrates …

Read more https://posttowire.com/2022/11/15/ernest-aines-releases-live-studio-performance-of-the-shimmering-folk-single-rigged-games/