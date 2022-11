Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 14 November 2022 14:20 Hits: 2

The Indian author likes to provoke, and Kandasamy's stories of caste and gender suppression seem like a logical reaction to injustice. On November 15, PEN Germany will award her the Hermann Kesten Prize.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/indian-author-meena-kandasamy-breaking-class-and-caste-divides/a-63707822?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf