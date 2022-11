Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 15 November 2022 06:33 Hits: 3

The rapper, who is up for "Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist," claims 1501 took steps "to block" the use of her music for the AMAs

Read more https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-news/megan-thee-stallion-granted-restraining-order-label-amas-1234630843/