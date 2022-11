Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Sunday, 13 November 2022 13:00 Hits: 3

NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks with Fat Joe about his new memoir, "The Book of José," which traces the rapper's rise from the rough and tumble streets of the Bronx to his success in the music world.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/11/13/1136342615/rapper-fat-joe-on-his-new-memoir-the-book-of-jose