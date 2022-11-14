The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Outlaw Country West cruise: A wide net of rocking, raucous music

Category: Art/Music Hits: 2

By Paul T. Mueller – Despite its name, the inaugural Outlaw Country West music cruise wasn’t just about country music. Producers Sixthman and Renegade Circus cast a wider net, including a couple of Southern California punk bands as well as several purveyors of West Coast country and rock. The floating festival departed Los Angeles on November 3 aboard the Norwegian…

Read more

The post Outlaw Country West cruise: A wide net of rocking, raucous music appeared first on Americana One.

Read more http://sun209.com/outlaw-country-west-cruise-a-wide-net-of-striking-music/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version