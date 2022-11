Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 12 November 2022 17:24 Hits: 7

The British artist appears to have confirmed he is in Ukraine by posting an image of a gymnast on a war-damaged house. Speculation has been rife after several murals in his style popped up near the capital Kyiv.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/banksy-posts-new-mural-from-war-scarred-ukrainian-town/a-63737253?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf