Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 12 November 2022 07:30 Hits: 9

"One day I want you to sit in this room, like we're doing now, but with some recording equipment," John told Mitchell. "I want you to make an album"

Read more https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-news/joni-mitchell-rare-interview-with-elton-john-1234629588/