Country Westerns Leave No ‘Money On The Table’ With New Track and Accompanying Video

Nashville indie rockers Country Westerns have released the new track “Money On The Table,” produced by Matt Sweeney and out now via Fat Possum Records along with an official music video directed by Miranda Zipse (Miranda and the Beat).

Of the song, vocalist Joseph Plunket says, “‘No money left on the table’ was Matt Sweeney’s mantra while making our new record. Instead of crass commercialism or economic concerns, I took it to mean every song needed to be perfectly minted and we tried to comply. We came in with a lot of material ready to record but I still spent a lot of sleepless nights writing and rewriting between sessions. ‘Money on the Table’ is an ancient riff I’ve been kicking around for a decade-plus but never quite nailed it down.

“After a long day in the studio, I felt something was missing from the record as a whole and I went home, tackled the riff and wrote the lyrics in one sitting. We recorded the next morning in two takes. Even Sweeney agreed there was nothing left on the table.”

Making up for 2020, you can catch the band on tour now – several performances with Black Lips and Bloodshot Bill. Find the full list of shows below.

Nov 14 – Carbondale, IL @ PK’s Bar

Nov 15 – Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club

Nov 16 – Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village

Nov 17 – Ypsilanti, MI @ Ziggy’s

Nov 18 – Detroit, MI @ Outer Limits Lounge

Nov 19 – Toledo, OH @ Ottawa Tavern

Nov 20 – St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill *

Nov 23 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East *

Nov 25 – Atlanta, GA @ The EARL *

* – w/Black Lips & Bloodshot Bill

