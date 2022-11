Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 11 November 2022 10:00 Hits: 2

The cast and musicians of The Lion King on Broadway spent their day off behind the Tiny Desk to celebrate the show's 25th anniversary.

(Image credit: NPR)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/11/11/1133583490/the-lion-king-tiny-desk-concert