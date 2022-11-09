VIDEO PREMIERE: Sunset Stranger releases new pop-streaked cosmic country song/video

Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 09 November 2022

Melbourne songwriter Sunset Stranger (Stephen E. Stanisic) has released the results of his latest trip to Rolling Stock Recording Rooms, under the guidance of producer Myles Mumford. ‘Prometheus Blues‘, out today via Bandcamp and streaming services, is an upbeat slice of kaleidoscopic folk, country and blues that dances lightly from the speakers. Guitars and dobro …

