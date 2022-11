Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 10 November 2022 10:30 Hits: 3

Turkish culture patron and human rights activist Osman Kavala, imprisoned in Turkey these past five years, has been awarded the ifa culture prize from Germany — a political signal.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/german-ifa-culture-award-goes-to-osman-kavala/a-63707064?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf