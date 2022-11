Articles

Recording her parts for Hellbound Glory's song "You Better Hope You Die Young" got Tanya Tucker back in the studio, and back in the business. After Tanya Tucker won her two Grammy Awards in 2020, Shooter Jennings was interviewed backstage, and explained how it all went down.

