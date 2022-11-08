Fundraiser for Mark May Following Cancer Diagnosis

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 08 November 2022 17:12 Hits: 4

Gulf Coast Records artist/guitarist Mark May has been diagnosed with cancer, and label founder Mike Zito has set up a GoFundMe page to help with his medical expenses.

Mark May is an artist on our label and a very good friend. He is a fixture in the Blues in Houston, Texas, and has a great musical history. He toured with Dickie Betts and has recorded several solo albums over the past 20-plus years. He is an excellent musician and an even better human being.

Mark has been diagnosed with head and neck cancer. Luckily, it was caught early, and it has not spread beyond the initial areas. The doctors have told him he has a very good chance of remission with treatment. Other than this, Mark is healthy and feeling strong. He told me he is feeling positive about this struggle and will get through it, and I believe he will too.

Mark does have insurance, something most musicians do not, but he will have to quit playing shows and gigging for the next three months or so. He is going to try and play as long as he can, but it is inevitable that he will need to stop at some point and focus on the treatments and healing. This means Mark will have no income for his living expenses and certainly deductibles from his insurance. Without being able to work, it will be impossible to keep up.

As a Gulf Coast Recording Artist, we felt it was our duty to set up this GoFundMe to help Mark cover his living expenses, pay off some deductibles and just relax and focus on his health. He deserves our help. I cannot tell you how many benefits Mark May has played for free over the years in Houston to help those in need. This is Mark’s time now, and he needs your help.

Please give what you can. Any amount will help! Also, please share this on your social media with friends and family, and most certainly with your local Blues Societies and groups.

Thank you so much for helping our friend Mark May!