Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 07 November 2022

Mimi Parker, known for her chilling vocals and sparse drumming in the critically acclaimed rock band Low, died Saturday at age 55. She was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2020.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/11/07/1134895386/remembering-musician-mimi-parker-co-founder-of-the-rock-band-low