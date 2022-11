Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 08 November 2022 10:00 Hits: 6

Lizzy McAlpine produces a quiet, cinematic set with just a few guitars and expressive vocal harmonies.

(Image credit: Bob Boilen/NPR)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/11/08/1133575602/lizzy-mcalpine-tiny-desk-concert