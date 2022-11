Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 08 November 2022 19:06 Hits: 4

We mark the life of Lewis, who died Oct. 28, by listening to archival interviews with his sister, pianist/singer Linda Gail Lewis, and with Myra Lewis Williams, who married Jerry Lee when she was 13.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/11/08/1135086098/fresh-air-remembers-rock-n-roll-pioneer-jerry-lee-lewis