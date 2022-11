Articles

Many of the venues that once established Austin, Texas as the Live Music Capital of the World have been shuttered in recent years as the city deals with rapid growth and soaring real estate prices. But if the city and others have their way, the historic dancehall The Broken Spoke will not be one of those casualties.

