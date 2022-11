Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 07 November 2022

If you can't get enough of the country rock sound of bands like the Turnpike Troubadours, and also want your country music served up with a strong songwriting element, the new album from the Teague Brothers Band 'Love and War' will be right up your alley. There's a reason Evan Felker made his return with them.

