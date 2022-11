Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Sunday, 06 November 2022 15:39 Hits: 5

"The last thing I was thinking about when I was listening to the music was that he was a white guy," the producer says in a heartfelt speech

Read more https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-news/dr-dre-eminem-rock-hall-induction-speech-1234623821/