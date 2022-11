Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 05 November 2022 10:08 Hits: 0

Attacks on priceless artworks and a tragic cycling accident has the public debating whether, and how, more extreme climate protests should be punished.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/germany-s-climate-activists-taking-artworks-hostage/a-63648403?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf