Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 03 November 2022 20:24 Hits: 5

D.H. Peligro, the longtime drummer for the iconic punk band the Dead Kennedys, died Friday at age 63.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/11/03/1134079021/d-h-peligro-drummer-for-punk-band-the-dead-kennedys-died-friday-at-age-63