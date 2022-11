Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 03 November 2022 15:34 Hits: 5

France's most prestigious literary prize — the Prix Goncourt 2022 — goes to Brigitte Giraud for her book "Vivre vite."

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/top-french-literary-goncourt-prize-goes-to-brigitte-giraud/a-63635092?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf