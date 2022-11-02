Jack White Releases ‘A Tip From You To Me’ Official Live Performance Video

Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 02 November 2022 15:52 Hits: 2

Premiering on YouTube today, Jack White shares an official live performance video for “A Tip From You To Me.” The song is a highlight from his second chart-topping solo album of the year: Entering Heaven Alive. The video features footage filmed throughout his Supply Chain Issues Tour, along with live audio from his recent Minneapolis show at The Armory.

Video edited by Brad Holland

Last weekend, White honored his late friend/collaborator Loretta Lynn with a performance of “Van Lear Rose” at CMT and Sandbox Live’s Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration Of The Life & Music Of Loretta Lynn, a public memorial service broadcast live from the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville. Watch here.

The Supply Chain Issues Tour continues this month with shows in Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand, with White returning to North America in December for Audacy Beach Festival in Fort Lauderdale, FL (December 3), followed by Tampa, FL’s 97X Next Big Thing (December 4), Chicago, IL’s Q101 Twisted Christmas (December 8), and in January, Los Angeles’ iHeartRadio ALTer EGO (January 14, 2023). For complete details and remaining ticket availability, head here.

JACK WHITE

THE SUPPLY CHAIN ISSUES TOUR 2022-2023

November 5 – Manila, Philippines – Samsung Hall

November 8 – Seoul, South Korea – YES 24 Live Hall

November 10 – Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam – Capital Studio

November 12 – Bangkok, Thailand – Muang Thai Rachadalai Theatre

November 14 – Singapore, Singapore – Capitol Theatre

November 16 – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia – Zepp Kuala Lumpur

November 19 – Adelaide, Australia – Harvest Rock 2022 *

November 21 – Christchurch, New Zealand – Christchurch Town Hall

December 3 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Audacy Beach Festival 2022 *

December 4 – Tampa, FL – 97X Next Big Thing *

December 8 – Chicago, IL – Q101 Twisted Xmas *

January 14, 2023 -Los Angeles, CA – iHeartRadio ALTer EGO *

* Festival Performance

Read more https://www.americanbluesscene.com/2022/11/jack-white-releases-a-tip-from-you-to-me-official-live-performance-video/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=jack-white-releases-a-tip-from-you-to-me-official-live-performance-video