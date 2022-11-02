Maple Blues Awards Return to Koerner Hall January 30th

Category: Art/Music Hits: 4
In spite of another year of uncertainty in the face of a global pandemic, Canadian blues artists continued to write, record, and yes, even tour throughout Canada and beyond. Musicians of all genres faced much adversity in 2022, but the current slate of nominees for the upcoming Maple Blues Awards show that hard times can channel intense creativity. That’s the blues, in a nutshell.
Indigenous blues artists are well represented among the nominees, including BC-based duo Blue Moon Marquee, who are nominated for Entertainer of the Year, Acoustic Act of the Year, Songwriter of the Year and Recording/Producer of the Year.
Crystal Shawanda, of Wiikwemkoong First Nation, received nominations in three categories including Entertainer of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year, and Recording/Producer of the Year. Murray Porter of Six Nations of the Grand River Territory is nominated for the Blues With A Feeling Award, alongside BC-based Afro-Canadian Cherokee blues matriarch Dalannah Gail Bowen. Lyle Odjick, of the Algonquin reservation of Kitigan Zibi, QC is nominated for New Artist /Group of the Year.
Under the guidance of Toronto Blues Society Board of Director Elaine Bomberry, a new Indigenous Blues Artist category will be launched at the event. A committee of Indigenous advisors are overseeing the criteria and outreach to a burgeoning community of Turtle Island blues creators.
Women and women-led groups account for a total of 29 nominations, including Angelique Francis, who has been nominated for four Maple Blues Awards in the categories of Female Vocalist of the Year, New Artist/Group of the Year, Recording/Producer of the Year, and Bassist of the Year, Sue Foley has been nominated for Entertainer of the Year, Electric Act of the Year and Guitarist of the Year, with Suzie Vinnick being nominated in the categories of Acoustic Act of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year, and Songwriter of the Year, alongside many other incredible blues-women in multiple categories.
Public voting opens November 2nd, 2022 at 10:01 am Eastern Time and closes December 1st, 2022 at 11:59 pm Eastern Time. Fans can vote in eligible categories at here.
Winners of the Maple Blues Awards will be announced at the gala/performance on Monday January 30th, 2023 at Koerner Hall in Toronto. Tickets are on sale now and start at $35. Tickets for the not-to-be-missed event can be purchased here.
26th Annual Maple Blues Awards Nominees
Entertainer of the Year
Blue Moon Marquee
Bywater Call
Crystal Shawanda
Steve Marriner
Sue Foley
Electric Act of the Year
Blackburn
Colin James
HOROJO Trio
Steve Strongman
Sue Foley
Acoustic Act of the Year
Blue Moon Marquee
Brandon Isaak
Harrison Kennedy
Matt Andersen
Suzie Vinnick
Male Vocalist of the Year
Harrison Kennedy
Jeff Rogers
Kevin Harvey
Matt Andersen
Steve Marriner
Female Vocalist of the Year
Angelique Francis
Crystal Shawanda
Meghan Parnell
Miss Emily
Suzie Vinnick
New Artist/Group of the Year
Angelique Francis
Campbell & Johnston
Lyle Odjick
Marcus Trummer
South Island Rhythm Kings
Songwriter of the Year
Blue Moon Marquee
Colin James
Colin Linden
Harrison Kennedy
Suzie Vinnick
B.B. King International Artist of the Year
Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
Erja Lyytinen
Ghost Town Blues Band
Larkin Poe
Mavis Staples
Recording/Producer of the Year
Long River
ARTIST: Angelique Francis
PRODUCER: Angelique Francis / Kiran Francis
Midnight Blues
ARTIST: Crystal Shawanda
PRODUCER: Dewayne Strobel
Open Road
ARTIST: Colin James
PRODUCER: Colin James / Dave Mezaros
Scream Holler & Howl
ARTIST: Blue Moon Marquee
PRODUCER: Blue Moon Marquee, Duke Robillard & Erik Nielsen
Thanks For Tomorrow
ARTIST: Harrison Kennedy
PRODUCER: Harrison Kennedy / Jesse O’Brian
Blues With a Feeling Award
(Lifetime Achievement Award)
Alec Fraser
Bobby Dean Blackburn
Brent Parkin
Dalannah Gail Bowen
Danny Brooks
Harrison Kennedy
Murray Porter
Tom Lavin
Guitarist of the Year
Colin James
Jack de Keyzer
Sue Foley
Teddy Leonard
Tony D
Harmonica Player of the Year
Guy Bélanger
Paul Reddick
Roly Platt
Shawn Hall
Steve Marriner
Piano/Keyboard Player of the Year
Ann Vriend
David Vest
Debra Power
Jesse O’Brien
Kenny “Blues Boss” Wayne
Horn Player of the Year
Alison Young
Chris Whiteley
Loretta Hale
Pat Carey
Richard Thornton
Drummer of the Year
Chris Nordquist
Cory Blackburn
Jim Casson
Matt Sobb
Tom Bona
Bassist of the Year
Alec Fraser
Angelique Francis
Gary Kendall
John Dymond
Russell Jackson
Winners in instrumental categories — guitar, harmonica, piano/keyboards, horn, drum, and bass — will be determined by the Nominating Panel. Winners in all other categories will be selected by blues fans across the country.
