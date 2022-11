Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 02 November 2022

Lavender Country's 1973 debut is considered the first openly gay country album. After the record was reissued in 2014, fans and fellow artists came to embrace Haggerty, who died Monday, as a pioneer.

(Image credit: Marie Tamanova/Courtesy of Don Giovanni Records)

