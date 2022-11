Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 02 November 2022 20:53 Hits: 4

NPR's Planet Money recently got ahold of a 47-year-old song about inflation that has never been released. They decided to start a record label to try to get the song out into the world.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/11/02/1133682053/planet-money-started-a-record-label-to-release-a-47-year-old-song-about-inflatio