Published on Thursday, 03 November 2022

LYLE LOVETT 12TH OF JUNE VERVE RECORDS It’s been a while between drinks for the iconic Lyle Lovett but he’s finally back with a new album, a decade on from his last record, Release Me. In true Lovett fashion, he’s brought together all of his influences – jazz, Western swing, Texas country and heavily rhythm-based …

