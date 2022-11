Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 02 November 2022 08:10 Hits: 4

In this episode of DW Festival Concert with Cristina Burack, we listen to pieces composed during the Romantic era – the second half of the 19th century.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/classical-music-from-the-romantic-era/a-63604937?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf