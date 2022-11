Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 02 November 2022 13:04 Hits: 2

At the "Recreatrales" festival in Burkina Faso, numerous plays stimulate debate on the terrorism and violence the country struggles with while also making theater accessible for all.

