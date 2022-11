Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 02 November 2022 18:01 Hits: 5

"When you listen to the soundtrack, you can close your eyes and relive the experience of the movie. That was the intention," said composer Ludwig Göransson

Read more https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-news/wakanda-forever-soundtrack-future-tems-rihanna-1234623176/