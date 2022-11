Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 01 November 2022 15:15 Hits: 0

Zach Bryan is currently crossing the final frontier yet to be conquered by an artist not groomed by Music Row. We're speaking of course about country radio. For months now, Zach Bryan's single "Something in the Orange" has been either the #1 most streamed song in all of country music, or #2 or #3.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/zach-bryan-ad-calls-out-mainstream-country-radio-imbalance/