Published on Tuesday, 01 November 2022

The rapper, part of Migos, the Atlanta group that was hugely commercially popular and both formally and culturally influential, was reportedly shot and killed in Houston on Tuesday.

(Image credit: Rich Fury/Getty Images for Global Citizen)

