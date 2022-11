Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 31 October 2022

Ain't no trick. Sierra Ferrell has just announced her next national tour in the Spring of 2023, and you better reach for tickets like the one full-sized Snickers bar in a bowl of Smarties. This might be one of your final opportunities to see her in a more intimate venue, which you should take full advantage of.

