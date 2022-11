Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 31 October 2022 20:17 Hits: 5

Lavender Country frontman, singer, songwriter, and the man who is widely recognized as the first openly gay country artist, Patrick Haggerty, has died according to his record label Don Giovanni Records. "Patrick Haggery was one of the funniest, kindest, bravest, and smartest people I ever met," the label said.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/country-pioneer-patrick-haggerty-of-lavender-country-has-died/