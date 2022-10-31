Mike Zito and Albert Castiglia Bond as ‘Blood Brothers’

Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 31 October 2022

Gulf Coast Records announces a first quarter, 2023, release for one of the most-anticipated albums of the New Year, with the upcoming Blood Brothers disc featuring multi-Blues Music Award-winners Mike Zito and Albert Castiglia. The duo recently concluded a highly-successful string of “Blood Brothers” shows in the spring/summer, with new tour dates to be announced shortly.

Photo: Norma Touchette

Blood Brotherswas produced by Joe Bonamassa and Josh Smith and recorded at Dockside Studio in Maurice, Louisiana.

Zito and Castiglia are true “Blood Brothers” in life and in the music they create both individually and collectively, joining forces in a collaborative effort of songwriting and performances to create a total listening experience greater than the sum of its parts. Added to that process are the talents of producers Joe Bonamassa and Josh Smith, who brought fresh ideas to the recording sessions, pushing Mike and Albert creatively and musically to present their best work to date.

Mike and Albert have a special chemistry together when they plug in and play that few have. They finish each other’s sentences musically. Great tunes, great people, great hang! What’s not to like? It was an honor to be involved in this project. Joe Bonamassa

For theBlood Brothersalbum, Mike Zito: vocals/guitars; Albert Castiglia: vocals/guitars – brought together their two powerhouse bands, featuring Matt Johnson: drums; Ephraim Lowell: drums; Doug Byrkit: bass; Lewis Stephens: piano/organ. Josh Smith provided his additional talents on guitar to the sound, and Joe Bonamassa stepped up to be featured on the new song, “A Thousand Heartaches.”

Both Zito and Castiglia are celebrating their most-recent albums: Zito’s double live set, Blues for the Southside(released Feb. 2021), debuted at number one on the BillboardBlues Chart; and Castiglia’s latest solo disc, IGot Love,(released in May,2022) also charted very high. On their last “Blood Brothers” tour, fans got to see Mike Zito and Albert Castiglia come together to create a special musical journey unlike anything seen before in the Blues and Roots genre.

Mike Zito won the 2022 Blues Music Award for “Blues Rock Album;” and Albert Castiglia won the BMA for “Blues Rock Artist.” With both artists on the exciting Gulf Coast Records label, it only made sense to join forces and give the fans what they’ve long been clamoring for: “Blood Brothers.”

Mike and Albert will be hitting the road again in support of the new Blood Brothersalbum, with dates booked by Intrepid Artists. With over 45 years combined in the music business, Zito and Castiglia have toured the world spreading joy and bringing the music to the people. For the upcoming “Blood Brothers” tour, both Mike and Albert will be onstage performing together for the entire show, so fans can enjoy the amazing chemistry and creativity that these two musicians share with each other – and the audience. In addition to their own rock, blues and roots individual tunes, the set will feature a number of songs from the Blood Brothersalbum.

