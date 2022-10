Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 31 October 2022 18:42 Hits: 3

"10 out of 10 of the Hot 100??? On my 10th album??? I AM IN SHAMBLES," Swift tweeted with the news

Read more https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-news/taylor-swift-takes-entire-top-10-chart-with-midnights-1234621500/