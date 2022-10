Articles

There is one thing that can't be disputed about the song "Wagon Wheel." It is unequivocally now one of the biggest songs in country music history. Darius Rucker and his label Capitol Records Nashville celebrated the song going Certified Diamond by the RIAA, meaning it has now racked up 10 million in sales.

