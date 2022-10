Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Sunday, 30 October 2022

Alan Jackson is being honored as the 2022 recipient of the Country Music Association's Lifetime Achievement Award. One of the top honors in country music, the Lifetime Achievement Award was established in 2012 with Willie Nelson as the inaugural recipient. Alan Jackson will be on hand at the CMA Awards.

