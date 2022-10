Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 28 October 2022 14:48 Hits: 8

Rihanna returns to music with the stripped down Black Panther soundtrack song "Lift Me Up," an emotional ballad that's tender at its core.

(Image credit: YouTube)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/now-playing/2022/10/28/1132028396/rihanna-lift-me-up