Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 29 October 2022 16:24 Hits: 5

After a virtual edition in 2020, and hybrid version last year, the Cervantino International Festival is back in person and celebrating 50 years.

(Image credit: Germán Romero, courtesy of Cervantino International Festival)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/10/29/1132396255/cervantino-festival-latin-america