Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 29 October 2022 15:00 Hits: 6

With 'Almost Famous: The Musical' opening on Broadway, Cameron Crowe looks back on the making of the show – and reveals that he'd love to make an MCU movie

Read more https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-news/almost-famous-musical-cameron-crowe-interview-true-story-1234616740/