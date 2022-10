Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 28 October 2022 15:23 Hits: 0

There are two kinds of people in America: those who leave, and those who stay. Either you were born to leave your hometown, and spend your adolescence and young adulthood plotting your escape, or see little need to ever go past the county line, unless its on vacation, or to land a better deal on a vehicle.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/album-review-gabe-lees-the-hometown-kid/