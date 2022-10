Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 28 October 2022

One of the biggest names ever in rock & roll, who also amassed a distinguished Hall of Fame career in the country music realm as well, has taken his place among the Million Dollar Quartet in the sky, right beside Johnny Cash, Elvis Presley, and Carl Perkins. "The Killer," a.k.a. Jerry Lee Lewis, has died.

