Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 28 October 2022 19:42 Hits: 2

German authorities are investigating an incident in which swastikas and other Nazi symbols were spray painted on signs at a former concentration camp.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/swastikas-sprayed-on-signs-at-buchenwald-concentration-camp-memorial-site/a-63591015?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf