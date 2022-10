Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 27 October 2022

"I do not think I will ever tour again," Dolly Parton confirms. She cited her advancing age, as well as her husband Carl Dean as one of the reasons she no longer wants to be away from home for weeks at a time. Dolly has previously stated that she has no desire to retire fully, and that if it was up to her, she would die on stage.

