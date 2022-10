Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 28 October 2022 04:02 Hits: 4

Chappell Roan peppers her irresistible pop song with explicit details — some more explicit than others — about a relationship between lovers with incompatible desires.

(Image credit: Ryan Clemens/Courtesy of the artist)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/now-playing/2022/10/28/1132066144/chappell-roan-casual